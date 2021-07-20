East Texas Now Business Break
Big 12 Football Tour - Baylor Bears

Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KXII) - The Big 12 Football tour rolls through Waco, where the Baylor Bears hope to take another step under their second year head coach.

The coaching transition was tough for Baylor a year ago. Hiring a new coach during the COVID season, did not equare to much success on the field.

Baylor is picked eight in the conference according to the pre-season media poll. Dave Aranda has some good playmakers at the skill positions, but the Bears could use some bulk up front.

“We are blessed at Baylor to have some really strong personalities,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “We have really strong energy and edge at our skill positions. We don’t have as much energy and edge at our linemen positions. Building that and getting to the ground floor and working to build that up, I think, is everything.”

“We acknowledge that we have struggled in the past,” offensive lineman Connor Galvin said. “It’s pretty obvious that we’ve struggled. We know what we can do. Having these coaches be past offensive line guys, they have given us a lot of tools for our tool box for each individual person. They have helped push us to where we need to be.”

