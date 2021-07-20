Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off perfectly. It’s great for dessert or for breakfast.
Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
3 eggs
1/4 cup butter, melted
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups frozen blueberries – do not thaw
- Preheat oven to 350°F, and spray or butter a 9-inch square baking dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate bowl, beat together the sugar, mayonnaise, eggs, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla.
- Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, stir to combine. Add blueberries, and gently stir until just blended.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Bake the cake for 50-55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Stir together, then add milk one tablespoon at a time until you get a thick but pourable consistency. In place you milk, you can use lemon juice or even water, if you prefer. Pour over cake when serving.
