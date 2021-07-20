Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off perfectly. It’s great for dessert or for breakfast.

Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise

3 eggs

1/4 cup butter, melted

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups frozen blueberries – do not thaw

Preheat oven to 350°F, and spray or butter a 9-inch square baking dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, beat together the sugar, mayonnaise, eggs, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla.

Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, stir to combine. Add blueberries, and gently stir until just blended.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake the cake for 50-55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Stir together, then add milk one tablespoon at a time until you get a thick but pourable consistency. In place you milk, you can use lemon juice or even water, if you prefer. Pour over cake when serving.

