Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company's acceptable limit.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you take Chantix to quit smoking, listen up.

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

The company said there’s no immediate danger to anyone taking it now.

It’s only a problem if someone’s exposed to it over a long period of time, and the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

