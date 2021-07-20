East Texas Now Business Break
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when a body was reported found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found behind the residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the county’s special investigations unit is working on the case and it is believed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

Dickson said they believe the suspected shooter fled the scene following the incident. However, there was no information available to confirm the ages or identities of the victims, or what relation they may have had to each other.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

