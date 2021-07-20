East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Shooting investigation
Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting

Latest News

FCC New Cross Installed
FCC New Cross Installed
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee Car Recap
Cherokee Car Recap
Bus and Student Tracker
Longview ISD School Bus And Student Tracker
Open Court Resumes
Open Courts Resume