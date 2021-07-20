Nacogdoches County Broadband Assessment launched for community input

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Broadband Assessment has officially launched.

A live and streamed presentation by Connected Nation Texas set the stage Monday evening for the service East Texans are demanding.

First step: Nacogdoches County residents need to complete a data survey. The survey will remain up thru the end of September, according to Sierra Sees, Broadband Solutions Manager with Connected Nation Texas.

“We want to make sure that we’re collecting surveys from every corner of the county. Everybody is important from the city center to the most rural part of Nacogdoches County,” explained Sees. “And we want to make sure we’re having it open a long enough time that we can collect information from the residents, government, from all public safety, from every public facing entity possible. And the longer we have it open, Data collected will provide necessary information for the next step of developing a community action plan.

“We are going to be doing a data analysis. We are going to be doing broadband mapping. And ultimately a community action plan,’ said Sees.

The plan will include fundamental actions the community can do to become digitally ready. Survey results will arm communities with solid data when speaking directly with providers about extending service. The information is also helpful when applying for grants to further the process.

A broadband infrastructure is much more complicated. Connected Nation Texas is provider neutral. It arms communities with the data, so stakeholders have a better opportunity of convincing providers to install more towers and stretch more cable.

The survey can be found at myconnectedcommunity.org/nacogdoches-county/. Assessment team members will be handing out paper surveys where necessary. Also, q-r codes will be distributed for access thru mobile devices.

