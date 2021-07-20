Nacogdoches County jury trials resume; 800 summons sent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least 800 jury summons have been mailed by the Nacogdoches County district clerk in preparation for the return of jury trials in August.

The first summons sent were for the grand jury, followed by two district courts and one county court at law.

Jury selections are scheduled for August 9, August 18 and August 23.

Judges, attorneys, victims and defendants have been waiting for over a year to conduct jury trials. The backlog is in the thousands.

District Judge Ed Klein presides over the 420th district court. He also serves as the local administrative judge, a job that has come with added duties during the pandemic. Klein developed a jury selection plan that he hopes will work.

Judge Klein, Judge Jeff Davis, district judge for the 450th District Court and Judge Jack Sinz, county court at law judge visited with Donna McCollum about the selection plan and what they anticipate for August.

