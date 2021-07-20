New food service contractor at SFA needs positions filled

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Among the major employers in Nacogdoches is the food service contractor for SFA. Longtime food provider Aramark wasn’t hired back earlier this year, and unemployment shot up. Fortunately, it was short-lived, as a new contractor was hired. The company is still having trouble filling all positions.

Chartwells Higher Education strives to impress on the food line.

“And this will be a completely vegan-vegetarian station, also named Rooted,” pointed out regional chef for Chartwells, Alex Brugger.

And lately Chartwells has wanted to impress job seekers. Chartwells offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for a senior executive chef at SFA, just one of several top management positions yet to be filled by the company.

“We are overcoming these obstacles in terms of getting people to join these roles,” explained Jack Spurlock, regional marketing manager for Chartwells. “So, what we’ve done is bring in some incentive-based of some signing bonus opportunities to join our team and get them back working and on the job.”

At full staff, Chartwells will employ 200 workers at SFA. About 80 of 100 Aramark employees signed on to the new company. Others may not even know about Aramark’s departure and Chartwells arrival.

”Most of the ones that have not been retained was due to them being on leave for the summer,” shared Jenna Gonyea, marketing director of Chartwells. “Routinely those employees would take off for the summer due to downtime and come back in the fall, so a lot of employees are just becoming aware of the transition. We’re looking to catch those as they come into the fall.”

Meanwhile, Chartwells posts numerous openings, including dining room managers, sous chefs and support staff, on popular job-seeker sites.

Chartwells management says openings also need to be filled at other campuses it serves. Chartwells is found at numerous universities, including Texas A&M, Texas State, University of Houston and several UT branches.

