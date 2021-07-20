East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Traffic detour at SH 94, Mt. Carmel intersection due to gas leak

The Hudson Police Departmnt is detouring traffic away from the State Highway 94 and Mt. Carmal...
The Hudson Police Departmnt is detouring traffic away from the State Highway 94 and Mt. Carmal Road intersection because of a large gas leak. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department is detouring traffic on State Highway 94 West away from the intersection at Mt. Carmel Road due to a large gas leak.

According to a post on the Hudson Police Department Facebook page, the gas leak occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Please make every attempt to avoid this intersection until further notice,” the Facebook post stated. “We will advise when the intersection and thru traffic has re-opened.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Shooting investigation
Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting

Latest News

Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,338 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Nacogdoches Broadband
Nacogdoches County Broadband Assessment launched for community input