Tuesday’s Weather: Dense fog possible this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out with some patchy dense fog across the area.  A few showers are still in Deep East Texas, but should quickly come to an end this morning.  There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, but they will be very hit or miss and not everyone in East Texas will see the rain today.  Temperatures will stay below average this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  A slightly better chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, but still expecting mostly hit or miss activity.  Temperatures will stay in the 80s tomorrow as well.  Slight chances for rain begin to decrease through the end of the week, with temperatures warming back into the 90s.  More sunshine brings a quick warm up through the weekend and into early next week.

