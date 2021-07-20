East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Shooting investigation
Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting

Latest News

Breaking news.
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Shooting investigation
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators