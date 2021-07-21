Aggies take the stage at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football’s Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal joined head coach Jimbo Fisher for Day 3 of SEC Media Days.

Kenyon Green is a consensus All-American offensive lineman. He spoke one-on-one with KBTX on the upcoming season:

On making his debut at SEC Media Days:

“It’s a blessing getting a chance to talk, put the brand out there and represent Texas A&M in the best way I can.”

On the expectations for this Texas A&M team in 2021:

”We did have a great season last year, but right now we’re focused on this season, making sure we can dominate this season game by game. Taking it week by week making sure we can go out there and perform.”

On losing a lot of experience on the offensive line and how the younger guys are developing:

”We have a lot of talent. I feel like we can go out there and handle business like we need to. It’s going to be a great season. I feel like we’re going to do a great job as a unit.”

On the ongoing quarterback battle between Haynes King and Zach Calzada:

“It’s a great battle. both of them busting their butts, being a leader on and off the field, scheduling 7-on-7′s and everything. Making sure the offensive line comes out there and works with them. Centers, everything snapping, they’re doing a great job. I’m proud of them. They’re doing a great job, and whoever gets this job I’m going to be glad.”

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and DeMarvin Leal also spoke with the media on everything from building on last year’s success to how special the defense can be that returns 9 full-time starters to their squad.

