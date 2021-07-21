East Texas Now Business Break
CASA of Trinity Valley needs volunteers to help foster kids

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jacksonville, Texas (KLTV) - Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley is in need of volunteers and donations.

CASA Trinity Valley is a non-profit in Cherokee County that provides resources and addresses the needs of foster children in the county.

The non-profit says they are a major aid in the child foster care community in Cherokee County and a big part of that according to them is their volunteers.

“A lot of times our CASA volunteers are the one constant in what can be the scariest time in a child’s life,” said Angela Raiborn who is a CASA Case Work Supevisor for Cherokee County.

In 2020, the non-profit represented 233 kids. Volunteers would be assigned to different foster kids and be advocates and support systems for the kids. Trinity Valley CASA is looking for volunteers who are willing to give their time, which on average is a year, and have a heart for helping kids in the foster care system.

“Our volunteer will get to know that child, they will check on them, they visit with them, they visit with their foster placement or where they are placed, they visit with their school teachers, their counselors and just get to know that child know what is going on so they can advocate for them in court,” said Raiborn.

They are also looking for donations, whether it be monetary, stuffed animals or items children can use.

To donate or volunteer you are encourage to contact them at 903-284-6245 or visit their website at www.casaoftv.org

