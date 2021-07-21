Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A county commissioner is no longer in office, after visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order Tuesday, which removed Angelina County Precinct Four Commissioner Bobby Cheshire from office.

According to the order, Cheshire failed to respond to the court on the allegations against him. The allegations came from a lawsuit filed by Bob Flournoy to remove Cheshire from office under the Texas Local Government Code, on the grounds of incompetency and official misconduct.

Flournoy’s petitions for Cheshire’s removal included 18 items such as failure to respond to an Open Records Request over road conditions and multiple criminal charges against Cheshire.

Cheshire faces charges of felony assault and official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. The assault charge is from a 2019 incident involving a family member. In June he was charged with official oppression following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint

Cheshire is scheduled for trial on Aug. 16.

Judge Delaney signed the default judgement order that states, “the allegations in the plaintiff’s petition having been admitted by default, that Bobby Cheshire is immediately and permanently removed from his public office and positions as County Commissioner for Precinct Number Four of Angelina County.”

Cheshire does have a right to appeal within 30 days. If he appeals, Flournoy’s petition asks the judge to immediately suspend Cheshire from office pending the appeal on the final judgment.

No word yet on who may temporarily replace Cheshire as precinct four commissioner in Angelina County.

Cheshire remains in the Angelina County Jail.

