First Alert: Less rain means we crank up the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a few, isolated showers, most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours.

An area of low pressure spinning over central Texas will keep in a low-end, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Outside of any rain we see, it will be hot, hazy, and humid as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s with those heat indices topping out near 105-degrees each afternoon.

As this weak area of low pressure weakens and shifts well away from East Texas, the infamous heat dome will start to build overhead by this weekend. That will shut off our rain valve and lead to the July Fry making its return to our part of the state.

With high pressure overhead, the air will be sinking, preventing vertical cloud growth. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees this weekend and early next week.

If you are going to be spending time outdoors, remember to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, lather on the sunscreen, and wear those shades.

There are signs that high pressure will re-position itself further north by the middle of next week, leading to some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the Piney Woods.

