East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott ceremonially signs legislation increasing penalty for fentanyl conviction

Gov. Abbott, Senator Joan Huffman, Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.
Gov. Abbott, Senator Joan Huffman, Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.(Office of the Governor)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 768 into law at the Crime Stoppers of Houston headquarters. 

SB 768 (Sen. Joan Huffman/Rep. Ann Johnson) enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas. Under this law, the punishment for the manufacture or delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl is a minimum of ten years in prison or a maximum of life in prison. The minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

Fentanyl has led to a dramatic rise in overdoses in recent years. Last year, deaths from drug overdoses skyrocketed to 93,000, which was driven by the rise of fentanyl. This year, the Texas Department of Public Safety has had 950% increase in seizures of fentanyl compared to last year.

“We have a duty to fight back against the scourge that is fentanyl in our communities, which is why I proudly signed Senate Bill 768 into law,” said Gov. Abbott. “By cracking down on the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, we will help save lives here in Texas and across America.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Latest News

Cherokee Co Murder Update
Cherokee Co Murder Update
Covid 19 Vaccination Efforts
Covid 19 Vaccination Efforts
Kem’Royn Edwards was arrested Wednesday by the Lufkin Police Department who claim he is...
Lufkin police make new arrest in connection with JaccBoyWorld shootings
Newton County Sheriff's Office
Newton County Sheriff’s Office launches new volunteer program