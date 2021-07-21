East Texas Now Business Break
Hudson 11 All-Stars preparing for Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

Hudson 11 year old All-Stars (KTRE)
Hudson 11 year old All-Stars (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson 11 year old All-Stars held their final practice on Tuesday night before they head off to the the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The team has a solid mix of players. A few will be making their fourth trip to a Dixie World Series while some of the players will experience the event for the first time as an All-Star.

“This will be my fourth time going and it is something different,” All-Star Cayne Powers said. “I play select ball but All-Stars is something different. It is pretty awesome. It is always fun to play”

From the top of the lineup to the bench players, every one of them has the one goal of brining a championship back to Hudson.

“Our team is good because they hustle and never give up,” Richerd Gentry said. “They always keep rolling 100 percent.”

The coaching staff has seen the team grow from their first games in league ball to their final practice before their biggest tournament of the year. They feel they are ready to compete.

“The strength of our team is pitching and hitting,” head coach Chris Troutman said. “We have three really good pitchers that do great and everyone can put the bat on the ball.”

The tournament will run from July 22-26.

