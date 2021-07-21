East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin police make new arrest in connection with JaccBoyWorld shootings

Kem’Royn Edwards was arrested Wednesday by the Lufkin Police Department who claim he is...
Kem’Royn Edwards was arrested Wednesday by the Lufkin Police Department who claim he is connected to a series of gang shootings.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police served an arrest warrant on Kem’Royn Edwards, a man suspected to be connected to numerous JaccBoyWorld gang shootings.

Edwards, 18, is currently held in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to a report by the Lufkin Police Department, at 11:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 800 block of Abney Avenue to a report of shots fired. A witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a black male in a yellow hoodie and shorts flee the area.

The report states that officers then patrolled the area and located the suspect and another man standing outside man’s car, talking to him through the window. Police say Edwards initially gave officers a fake name. The two other men identified themselves and were not found to have warrants. After the identifying information Edwards allegedly gave did not return, a detective was called to the scene.

The detective immediately identified Edwards, and Edwards allegedly admitted the detective was correct.

Edwards was placed under arrest on charges of failure to identify in addition to the first-degree felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Edwards is one of 13 JaccBoyWorld affiliates indicted last December. The indictments stem from several gang-related incidents including the Jan. 2020 shooting in front of Lufkin Middle School, a Feb. 2020 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms and a June 2020 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue in which two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.

