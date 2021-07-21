East Texas Now Business Break
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Tres Grenco was part of an online community that believed they were unjustly denied sexual or...
Tres Grenco was part of an online community that believed they were unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention from women, feds say.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 21-year-old is facing charges after allegedly plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university.

Tres Genco, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was charged Wednesday by a federal grand jury, according to WXIX, for attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel.

The 21-year-old searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio, Patel said.

Genco allegedly conducted surveillance at an Ohio college on Jan. 15, 2020, as he made his plans.

During the investigation, Genco’s manifesto was found. He wrote the manifesto on the same day he searched for Ohio sororities.

The writings claimed he would kill the women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge.”

Genco is a self-identified “incel or involuntary celibate,” Patel said.

An incel, explained by Patel, is an online community comprising of men who harbor anger towards women they think “unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention.”

A note of Genco’s said he hoped to kill 3,000 people.

Also in January of 2020, the accused wrote a letter called “isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.”

Genco signed that document, “Your hopeful friend and murderer,” according to Patel.

Genco thought his “extremely empowering action,” as he called it, compared to that of incel Elliot Rodger. In 2014, Rodger killed six people and injured 14 more at a California sorority house, according to Patel.

Highland County sheriff’s deputies went to Genco’s home in March of 2020 where they found weapons and ammo, Patel said.

The hate crime Genco faces is punishable by up to life imprisonment, Patel said. The machine gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

