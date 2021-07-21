Nacogdoches welcomes its first Catholic high school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas parents will have a new option to consider when it comes to their child’s education, as the city’s first Catholic high school will start classes in Nacogdoches this Fall.

St. Boniface Classical Catholic High School will begin classes August 19 at the Sacred Heart Church campus. Father George Elliot says there is a need for Catholic education in Nacogdoches, as the closest Catholic high school for residents, until now, was in Tyler.

“For generations people have been asking the priests of this area to start a Catholic high school, and each of the priests thought that it was a good idea, but the resources have just not come together, up until this year,” Father George Elliot said.

Based on their partnership with Mother of Divine Grace, students will be able to enroll in dual accredited courses at SFA.

“What that means is that we will have to push an academic rigor beyond what you’d find really at any other school that doesn’t expect their students to be in dual enrollment,” Elliot said.

Five students are currently enrolled to begin this Fall. One of them is Nate Hoy, who is transitioning to this campus from being homeschooled.

“It’ll feel a bit more formal; I think it’ll help me do better in school, just having it be an actual school and not just me sitting at the table,” Nate Hoy said.

Father George Elliot thinks the advantages to Catholic education far outweigh public education.

“Catholic education brings a very particular color to education. It approaches education with a sense of forming the whole person and helping them to see everything through the eyes of God,” Elliot said.

The school hopes to start small and continue to grow. If you or your child is interested in enrolling at St. Boniface you can contact Sacred Heart Church.

