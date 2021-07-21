East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say

Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials said dozens of food-poisoning cases could be connected to the heat wave in the northwestern U.S.

In Washington state this month, 52 cases of vibriosis, caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, have been reported.

That’s a new state record for the month of July. More than half of the cases involved people eating oysters.

Health experts said the vibrio bacteria exists in nature, but it may be thriving because of the record heat and low tides.

They suggest people consume only fully cooked shellfish.

The symptoms of vibriosis include nausea, cramps, fever and chills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
FILE - In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Former astronaut and Florida Senator Bill Nelson talks about his new role of serving as NASA...
NASA Administrator explores top space issues