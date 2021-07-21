Reports: Texas and OU reach out to SEC about joining conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple reports broke Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas “have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining” the SEC.

Sports Illustrated cited the source as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this report and replied by saying, “No comment on that speculation.”

Greg Sankey: “no comment on that speculation” on Texas and okla to the SEC — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 21, 2021

Nine years ago this month Texas A&M left the Big 12 with Missouri for membership with the SEC, one year after Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

