East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler native talks about acting career, new Will Smith-produced project

Tyler native T.J. Jackson is an actor starring in an upcoming TV mini-series produced by Will...
Tyler native T.J. Jackson is an actor starring in an upcoming TV mini-series produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z.(Courtesy image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJ Jackson calls Tyler home but has worked for the last several years to bring his acting career to life in Hollywood. As he finds his way into projects with bigger names attached, including a new television mini-series produced by Will Smith and an upcoming comedy starring John Cena, Jackson took some time to speak with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about his career and his responsibilities as an actor to the folks back home.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release

Latest News

Baby born 11 weeks early finally able to leave TMC NICU after 82 days
Baby leaves hospital after 82 days in NICU
student will not be allowed to participate in UIL sports if they are born the opposite sex to...
Senate Bill 29 could ban transgender students from UIL sports
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Casa Trinity Valley
Casa Trinity Valley