East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Long-range plans developed for Deep East Texas landfills

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is in the process of preparing a 20-year regional solid waste plan for the 11 county region.

A draft prepared by DETCOG indicates all four landfills in the region it serves will adequately serve Deep East Texas for at least the next two decades. It’s attributed to projections that the population will decrease in much of the rural area.

The forecast for recycling more of Deep East Texans garbage is not promising due to a slow market for recyclables. Also, there are no processing centers close by and municipalities have difficulty justifying the transportation costs to larger cities where processors are largely located.

DETCOG regional planner Bob Bashaw spoke with KTRE’S Donna McCollum about the findings in the Regional Solid Waste Management Implementation Plan, a document required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and used by local entities for long-range planning.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Latest News

July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
WebXtra: Long-range plans developed for Deep East Texas landfills
WebXtra: Long-range plans developed for Deep East Texas landfills
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee County homicide Digital PKG
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant