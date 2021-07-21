Newton County Sheriff’s Office launches new volunteer program

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has announced the Volunteer Initiatives Program, a new program aimed to supplement the work already performed by his office.

“It is a community service program to help support the operation and mission of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Burby said these volunteers are expected to work a minimum of 8 hours per month and perform various administrative roles and on-site tasks, including record keeping, providing information to the public from the office and assisting with community events.

“We know there’s a lot of people with who are working with the public who’s comfortable doing that kind of work,” he said. “We’re looking for people who can assist victims of crimes or victims of a manmade or natural disaster, which is paramount for us to be able to bring calmness back into our community. We’re trying to be smart. We’re trying to be proactive in getting a volunteer force that can take up those kinds of duties.”

Because of Newton County’s geographical landscape, Burby said having volunteers from across the county is important.

“We really need that because each area of the county has a different environment and people will know people in their various areas,” he said. And as well, we’ll be bringing in all these folks together and we interact, and we can learn from one another.”

In order to be considered for a volunteer position, you must be 18 years of age or older and attend an orientation session before applying and completing a background check.

Criteria for Volunteers

· Are individuals who perform services without pay

· Augment NCSO staff but do not replace paid staff positions

· Are nonsworn members and do not have the authority or duties that would classify them as a peace officer

· Have been selected for a volunteer position by NCSO

· Are expected to perform a minimum of 8 hours per month

· Turn in a monthly time sheet signed by a full-time Supervisor

· Must attend a mandatory orientation

· To become an “authorized volunteer” a complete background check will be required

“Nothing is going to be forced on anyone at any time,” Burby said. “They will be free to leave or resign their position at any time.”

He said helpers will have visible identification on them while volunteering and the volunteers are not replacing anyone on staff or will have the duties of a peace officer.

“They won’t be in any harm or a vicarious situation where their general health and well being will be jeopardized,” Burby said. “I can’t wait to get this program going.”

To learn more about Newton County’s Volunteer Initiatives Program, click here.

