Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible today, but the majority of East Texas will remain dry. We will see similar rain chances tomorrow, but temperatures will begin to warm up with most of us seeing the lower 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Rain becomes even more limited on Friday before our skies totally dry out over the weekend. As rain chances disappear our temperatures will really climb up fast. Average highs for East Texas this weekend will sit hot in the middle 90s, and a few folks could even see 97-98 degrees for the first half of next week. Looking ahead into the 8-14 day temperature outlooks, rain will not be as widespread as it has been over the past couple of weeks, and that means temperatures will sit in the middle to upper 90s as we round out the end of July.

