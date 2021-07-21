Wednesday’s Weather: Still below average temperatures today!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm, muggy start with just a few clouds this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies through the day with only a slight chance for a few isolated shower or thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average for this time of the year. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and a few lower 90s. More of the same tomorrow with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. By Friday, the temperatures begin to warm up quickly as the chance for rain decreases. Expect temperatures to be back to normal for this time of the year this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hot, humid conditions continue into early next week.

