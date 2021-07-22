Angelina County explores options for new EMS service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County is exploring options for a new ambulance service because the City of Lufkin, which currently provides service, told the county they will need to find their own starting next year.

Angelina County’s budget planning is different due to the City of Lufkin’s upcoming elimination of EMS services. County Judge Don Lymbery said they will meet the county’s needs for the new year.

“I knew that the city was not happy with the arrangement, and I knew that eventually there was going to have to be some changes… and actually I think it’s going to be better for the county,” Lymbery said.

In July the City of Lufkin expressed their unhappiness with the long response times and lack of workers to fill the needs of both the county and the city.

Lymbery emphasizes that they are still in the research stages of the process. Right now, the county is in contact with six different ambulance services. They also hope to involve assistance from volunteer fire departments. This means adjusting funds for ambulance services.

“Then again, additional expenses that’s going to fall on the county. And we’re looking to the voters to approve it to allow us to have the same low tax rate,” Lymbery said.

The budget workshop hosted at Angelina County provided some clarity as to what costs will look like. The county hopes to reallocate funds.

“It looks to be like what we have spent in the past that we have been paying the city for our portion of that, that we’re going to supply the ambulance service that we’re wanting to do,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery hopes this strategy will provide better EMS services for both areas, allowing Lufkin’s service to better focus on the city, and the future provider to be able to better serve the county.

By the end of August Judge Don Lymbery said they will have a solid idea of their future plans. These proposals will then be brought to the court.

