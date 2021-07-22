East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baseball catching camp being held in Nacogdoches Thursday

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -SFA head baseball coach Johnny Cardenas will be joined by SFA assistant softball coach Bryan Baca and Hawaii Pacific University’s Carlos Rameriez for the Catching 24-7 camp in Nacogdoches on Thursday.

The camp will work on the catcher position and is open to all ages. The cost of the camp is $100. It will start at 11 a.m. at Jaycees Field.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release

Latest News

Cowboys Camp 2021
Cowboys Camp 2021
ETX Dream team
ETX Dream Team set to play in Las Vegas Classic
Jerry Jones
Cowboys Camp 2021: COVID-19 vaccine dominates questions for Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy
2021 Lufkin 11U All-Stars
Webxtra: Lufkin 11U All-Stars win Texas East Championship