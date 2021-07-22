Baseball catching camp being held in Nacogdoches Thursday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -SFA head baseball coach Johnny Cardenas will be joined by SFA assistant softball coach Bryan Baca and Hawaii Pacific University’s Carlos Rameriez for the Catching 24-7 camp in Nacogdoches on Thursday.

The camp will work on the catcher position and is open to all ages. The cost of the camp is $100. It will start at 11 a.m. at Jaycees Field.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.