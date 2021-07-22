East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dallas Morning News names veteran journalist to run newsroom

Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed executive editor of The Dallas Morning...
Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed executive editor of The Dallas Morning News, becoming the first Black person to run the 125-year-old daily newspaper.(DALLAS MORNING NEWS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed executive editor of The Dallas Morning News, becoming the first Black person to run the 125-year-old daily newspaper.

The newspaper reported the hiring Wednesday. Hardy will take up her duties next month after serving for 16 months as editor of The Indianapolis Star, which shared this year’s Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.

She also was Midwest editor for the USA Today Network.

Both are Gannett-owned news outlets. She succeeds Mike Wilson, who resigned last September after six years as the newspaper’s top editor and is now The New York Times deputy sports editor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

Latest News

ERCOT presser
ERCOT presser
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d...
Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff