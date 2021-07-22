East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ETX Dream Team set to play in Las Vegas Classic

ETX Dream team
ETX Dream team(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two squads from the ETX Dream Team organization will be heading out west to Las Vegas on Thursday to play in the Las Vegas Classic, put on by Exposure Basketball.

The two teams are made up of players from Nacogdoches, Center, Hudson, Central Heights, Hemphill and Mount Enterprise.

“We are good,” Center’s Da’nijhalon Gipson said. “We have a lot of talent; a lot of shooters, a lot of big men and guards handling the ball. We will be good.”

The teams will be guaranteed to play four games in the event. Four games that will get the players exposure from college coaches at all different levels from Division I all the way down to NAIA and JUCO.

”We don’t get a lot of exposure so it is good to go up there around all those college coaches and get the exposure,” Central Heights player Trey Huddleston said.

The event runs from July 21-25. The Dream Team’s first games will be on Thursday night.

”I think all we need to do is work as a team and mature,” Mount Enterprise’s Taye Tilley said. “Just go be great and have fun.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release

Latest News

Cowboys Camp 2021
Cowboys Camp 2021
Baseball catching camp being held in Nacogdoches Thursday
Jerry Jones
Cowboys Camp 2021: COVID-19 vaccine dominates questions for Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy
2021 Lufkin 11U All-Stars
Webxtra: Lufkin 11U All-Stars win Texas East Championship