ETX Dream Team set to play in Las Vegas Classic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two squads from the ETX Dream Team organization will be heading out west to Las Vegas on Thursday to play in the Las Vegas Classic, put on by Exposure Basketball.

The two teams are made up of players from Nacogdoches, Center, Hudson, Central Heights, Hemphill and Mount Enterprise.

“We are good,” Center’s Da’nijhalon Gipson said. “We have a lot of talent; a lot of shooters, a lot of big men and guards handling the ball. We will be good.”

The teams will be guaranteed to play four games in the event. Four games that will get the players exposure from college coaches at all different levels from Division I all the way down to NAIA and JUCO.

”We don’t get a lot of exposure so it is good to go up there around all those college coaches and get the exposure,” Central Heights player Trey Huddleston said.

The event runs from July 21-25. The Dream Team’s first games will be on Thursday night.

”I think all we need to do is work as a team and mature,” Mount Enterprise’s Taye Tilley said. “Just go be great and have fun.”

