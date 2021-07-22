First Alert: Less rain means building heat this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few showers have dotted our East Texas landscape this Thursday afternoon, but most areas will miss out as it stays hot and dry under partly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure spinning over west-central Texas will keep in a low-end, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. Outside of any rain we see, it will be hot, hazy, and humid as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s with those heat indices topping out near 105-degrees.

As this weak area of low pressure weakens and shifts well away from East Texas, the infamous heat dome will start to build overhead by this weekend. That will shut off our rain valve and lead to the July Fry making its return to our part of the state.

With high pressure overhead, the air will be sinking, preventing vertical cloud growth. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees this weekend and early next week.

There are signs that high pressure will re-position itself further north by the middle of next week, leading to some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the Piney Woods as a few disturbances track westward, rotating into East Texas from Louisiana around the clockwise flow.

