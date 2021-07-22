East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin man gets life in prison for robbing Whataburger

Billy Pegues
Billy Pegues
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury sentenced Billy Pegues to life for robbing a Lufkin Whataburger using a gun and a note that threatened an employee’s life.

Billy Ray Pegues received a life sentence with parole. He will have to serve 30 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

In August of 2019, around 3 a.m., Pegues entered the restaurant, leaned over the counter, sliding a note to the employee that said “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”

This was the first jury trial held in Angelina County since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Previous: Angelina County grand jury indicts Whataburger robbery suspect

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

Latest News

Cowan Center Reveal
Cowan Center Reveal
Ercot Grid Preps
Power Grid Preps
PD Staffing Problems
PD Staffing Challenges
Cherokee County Follow Up
Cherokee County Homicide Follow Up
Project SOS
Project SOS