East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few areas of patchy fog are developing this morning.  Otherwise, temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s with calm winds.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday, but a little bit warmer.  Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s.  A shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but any activity will die out this evening.  Partly cloudy and even warmer tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid 90s by afternoon.  Lots of sunshine this weekend and feeling a lot more like summer usually feels.  High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this weekend with light winds.  Hot and humid into early next week with just a slight chance for rain.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-22-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-22-21
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: A few isolated showers to end the week before we crank up the heat this weekend
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
(Source - Pixabay)
New space weather forecast model now up and running