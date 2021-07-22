Part of oil rig falls on a worker, killing him near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a man is dead after part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a remote area of the northeastern part of the county, 10 miles northeast of Houston.

He says the man was part of a crew working on the mobile rig when the back of the rig fell on him, killing him. Another man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.

No identities have been released, and no cause for the collapse has been determined.

