Project SOS to help supply students at Nacogdoches County schools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Not too soon to consider helping Nacogdoches County schools with school supply collections. Project Supply Our Schools, sponsored and organized by the Greater East Texas Community Action Program is announcing the annual ‘fill the bus’ campaign will take place next month.

Director Karen Swenson says this year the need for supplies is greater than ever before.

Project SOS serves all schools in Nacogdoches County. Again, students from those schools will be at the Nacogdoches Walmart on Friday, August the 6th from 10 to six to collect donations

