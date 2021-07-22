East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SEC coaches and players excited for full stadiums this fall

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The 2020 college football season was different as teams played during the COVID-19 pandemic. To get through the season was a great accomplishment but with limited fans and no tailgating it didn’t feel like traditional Saturdays in the fall.

As we head towards the 2021 season there are plans for stadiums to be back at full capacity which helps bring back the true college football experience. Coaches and players around the Southeastern Conference are excited at the possibility of having fans back in the stands.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen called sports the best reality TV but added it’s even better in person. Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore said, “Football is my life. It’s what I love to do. It’s what consumes most of my time and getting to go out in front of thousands of people and do what you love to do is just a dream come true so I can’t wait to get back out in those stadiums and show all this hard work that we have been putting on. I’ve got no words for it. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green said, “It’s a great feeling. The 12th Man is going to be in full effect. 100,000 fans screaming just being out there helping up wins games.”

The first SEC team to play a game this season will be Tennessee on September 2 against Bowling Green in Knoxville. Texas A&M will open the 2021 campaign September 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County

Latest News

Cowboys Camp 2021
Cowboys missing several key players as they start training camp
SFA catching camp
East Texas catchers pick up valuable lessons from college coaches
SFA baseball host catching camp for young ball players
Cowboys Camp
Cowboys Camp
FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking