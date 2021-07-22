East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d...
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma.(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma.

But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party.

Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

Latest News

ERCOT presser
ERCOT presser
Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed executive editor of The Dallas Morning...
Dallas Morning News names veteran journalist to run newsroom
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff
WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff