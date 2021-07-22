Senate Bill 29 could ban transgender students from UIL sports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As bills on the legislative special session agenda continue to be passed by the Texas Senate, some aim to impact what goes on outside Texas classrooms.

One Senate bill may determine which students will be eligible to play side by side in extra curricular activities.

Senate Bill 29 states no student should be allowed to participate in any University Interscholastic League sports if they are born the opposite sex to the rest of their teammates.

“Ultimately, the question is do you allow somebody who is born as a man, has the biologically advantages that a man has in sports, to compete with girls,” said Representative James Frank of Texas District 69.

The bill states that no male student who may be transitioning into a female gender roles may play on a girls sports team. However, it does allow for A biological born female to participate in male UIL programs only if there is not a female team offered or available.

“We have girl sports for a reason. Most sports, they are frankly designed for speed and strength and the biological advantages that men have are not the same as females,” said Jeff Byrd, Superintendent Vernon Independent School District.

“The state and federal governments are going to have to come to some kind of decision. Then once that decision has been made that would have to be passed through the UIL. Then it would be presented to the board for districts to make a decision,” said Byrd.

As a part of the bill, the state legislation is allowing UIL experts to conduct a study to determine if, in fact, the allowance of athletes of the opposite sex in sports programs causes disturbances or missed opportunities for fellow teammates.

“I don’t think they would feel having female place kicker in football would be a distinct advantage. If she can make field goals, to me that’s an advantage. If you ask that exact same question about a six foot, four inch, 220 pound male, if it would be a distinct advantage for him to play volleyball, I think the people that you’re polling would be at polar opposites on that question,” said Byrd.

The UIL must have the results of that study submitted to the Texas legislature by Dec. 1, 2026.

