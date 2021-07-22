Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very warm the lower 90s, but it will feel hot with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. A few scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible today, but the majority of East Texas will remain dry. We will see similar rain chances tomorrow, but temperatures will begin to warm up with most of us seeing the middle 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances almost totally drop off after Friday and most of us will remain bone-dry out over the weekend. As rain chances disappear our temperatures will really climb up fast. Average highs for East Texas this weekend will sit hot in the middle 90s, and a few folks could even see 97-98 degrees for the first half of next week. Looking ahead into the 8-14 day temperature outlooks, rain will not be as widespread as it has been over the past couple of weeks, and that means temperatures will sit in the middle to upper 90s as we round out the end of July.

