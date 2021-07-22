Walmart hosting free Wellness Day in Texas this weekend

East Texas Now Business Break
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart will host a free Wellness Day in stores throughout Texas to empower customers to prioritize their health.

The event will take place of Saturday, July 24 where customers can get health screenings and wellness resources, as well as immunizations.

The goal of the day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year as families prepare for work and school this fall.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventative care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president with Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Walmart Wellness day will feature the following health resources:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings
  • Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more
  • No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

