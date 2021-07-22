LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with 17-year-old Life Scout Taha Nazeer, who is raising funds to provide a prescription drug incinerator for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department.

Taha Nazeer isn’t the first in the family to make this his service project but a continuation as well. His brother previously helped set up a prescription drug drop off box at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Nazeer set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/drug-incinerator-needed-for-lufkin-tx

WebXtra Lufkin Boy Scout raising funds for drug incinerator at Angelina Co. Sheriff (KTRE)

