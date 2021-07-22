East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County plans upgrade to emergency medical services

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Hospital District is focused on improving the district’s Emergency Medical Services.

The EMS staff of 50 is wanting upgrades on ambulances, equipment and training—all for the benefit of Nacogdoches County residents.

The hospital district’s EMS serves both Nacogdoches hospitals, plus transports out of the county.  Also, it works with numerous nursing homes and answers calls county-wide. 

Hospital district board president, Lisa King, and operations manager for Nacogdoches County EMS, Wade Blake, spoke with Donna McCollum about the needs they’ll be addressing.

