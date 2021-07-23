City of Lufkin to offer spin classes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During its meeting Tuesday night, the Lufkin City Council approved the purchase of equipment for a proposed spin class.

A spokesperson for the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department told city council members that they are still in the research stages, but residents can expect the classes to be available this fall.

The classes will be hosted at the Lufkin Rec Center, which is located at 516 Montrose Street.

According to the online Urban Dictionary, a spin class is a group exercise session in which the participants ride stationary bikes at varying speeds and resistance settings.

