East Texas catchers pick up valuable lessons from college coaches

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas and SFA assistant softball coach Brynn Bacca coached youth players on Thursday in the art of catching behind the plate.

Cardenas, a former professional catcher, talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames in this webxtra about the importance of having a good catcher and how far a good catcher can go in the game of baseball.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

