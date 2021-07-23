East Texas catchers pick up valuable lessons from college coaches
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA baseball coach Johnny Cardenas and SFA assistant softball coach Brynn Bacca coached youth players on Thursday in the art of catching behind the plate.
Cardenas, a former professional catcher, talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames in this webxtra about the importance of having a good catcher and how far a good catcher can go in the game of baseball.
