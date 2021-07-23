First Alert: Cranking up the heat this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The search for any cooling showers have been hard to come by today, a sign of the changing weather pattern that will bring us hot and dry weather for the weekend, early next week.

The infamous heat dome will be flexing its muscle and building overhead this weekend. With high pressure overhead, the air will be sinking, preventing vertical cloud growth and no opportunities to cash in on cooling downpours. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees this weekend and early next week.

Therefore, if you are going to be spending time outdoors, remember to take frequent breaks, find the shade, drink plenty of water, lather on the sunscreen, and wear those shades. Your best bet is to seek the air conditioning as much as possible, especially between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are signs that high pressure will re-position itself further north by the middle of next week, leading to some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the Piney Woods as a few disturbances track westward, rotating into East Texas from Louisiana around the clockwise flow.

