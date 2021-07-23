East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Cranking up the heat this weekend

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The search for any cooling showers have been hard to come by today, a sign of the changing weather pattern that will bring us hot and dry weather for the weekend, early next week.

The infamous heat dome will be flexing its muscle and building overhead this weekend.  With high pressure overhead, the air will be sinking, preventing vertical cloud growth and no opportunities to cash in on cooling downpours.  Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees this weekend and early next week.

Therefore, if you are going to be spending time outdoors, remember to take frequent breaks, find the shade, drink plenty of water, lather on the sunscreen, and wear those shades.  Your best bet is to seek the air conditioning as much as possible, especially between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are signs that high pressure will re-position itself further north by the middle of next week, leading to some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the Piney Woods as a few disturbances track westward, rotating into East Texas from Louisiana around the clockwise flow.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-23-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-23-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-23-21
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warmer this afternoon