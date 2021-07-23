East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Warmer this afternoon

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Fair skies this morning with warm, muggy conditions.  Expect a few clouds by afternoon and temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 90s.  A very slight chance still exists for an isolated shower or two, but most of East Texas will be dry today.  Hot and humid conditions are expected for the weekend.  Mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s in a few places.  More of the same for next week with only a slight chance for rain returning midweek.

