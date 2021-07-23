East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office working human smuggling case, four victims rescued

Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a human smuggling case.
Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a human smuggling case.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Four victims of human smuggling have been rescued, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday evening the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that they are actively working a human smuggling case. In addition to the rescued victims, the post said one suspect is in custody and a stolen weapon was recovered.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Madisonville Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The case is still active and no other information is available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Madisonville Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol and...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’

Latest News

"Ab" Abernethy, Charles Bright, Bryan Holt Davis, and "Bob" Murphey sit at the table.
Lasting legacy: 4 beloved storytellers have statue dedicated in their honor
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled former Angelina County commissioner allegedly used county money to fix up SUV
Dr. Ed discusses natural antibodies, breakthrough infections, travel, vaccine hesitancy
Dr. Ed discusses natural antibodies, breakthrough infections, travel, vaccine hesitancy
East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case