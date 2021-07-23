Micah Parsons ready to make an immediate impact for the Cowboys

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - Going into the offseason, the Cowboys knew they needed help on defense and in the draft the team did just that.

All of the draft picks Dallas had went to defensive players with their first pick being Micah Parsons out of Penn State. Parson’s is ready to make an impact during his first year.

“Just for my personal goals just always wanted to be in this type of environment,” Parsons said. “So I would say it was a big day for me.”



Coach Mike McCarthy said in regards to Parsons you don’t need to have a second or third year contract to become a leader.

“We want everybody to take on the responsibility of leadership,” McCarthy said. “Leadership doesn’t start with your second contract or once you get to your fourth year in the league. Rookies have the opportunity to lead just by the example they show, knowing how hard they work if they can connect and they are working to get on the same page as the veterans”

Leadership will come from the type of background that Parsons has experienced.



“Just growing up me and my mom moved around a lot,” Parsons said. “We moved to like three or four different apartments so one of the first things I said I wanted was to have stability and have a place called home and no matter what I could go there and I be good and my mom be good. This was a big moment for us, a key moment that I owe have it for myself and my mom.”

