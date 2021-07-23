Nearly $500k seized at Presido,Texas border crossing

PRESIDO, Texas (KWTX) -

A bus carrying nearly $500,000 was stopped while leaving the US at the Presidio port of entry on Tuesday.

Two men occupying the commercial bus, ages 47 and 68, were taken into custody with a reported total of $465,755.

Both are citizens of Mexico.

The confiscation happened just after noon when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting a southbound operation at the Presidio crossing. While conducting their investigation, a CBP currency/firearms detecting canine alerted to the commercial bus.

CBP officers scanned the bus using an x-ray system and noted anomalies in the appearance of a wall behind the restroom on the bus. After examination of the bus, officers located 14 currency-filled bundles behind the wall.

Six bus passengers were processed by officers and later released.

The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition, and other items from leaving the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. " I commend the CBP officers and HSI agents who working together made this significant intercept.

There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments above $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the US.

Violating U.S. currency reporting laws is severe; penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency, and potential criminal charges.

